Several WYDOT Construction Projects Underway In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The next few months the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working in several areas around Rock Springs. Crews will be working on signal upgrades and sidewalk ADA upgrades in three intersections in town. Local traffic will see intermittent temporary lane closures at the intersection of Center Street, Elk Street and Dewar Drive, as well as at Grant Street and Center Street and the South Belt Loop and Dewar Drive beginning next week.

Starting mid-April, crews will have to restrict access to the South Belt Loop from Dewar Drive to work on some drainage issues in the turning lane. During this time, drivers could see lane reductions on Dewar Drive, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion. The work should last roughly a month.

“We will have to close access to the belt loop for a short period of time to install a storm sewer pipe to address the drainage issue,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Crews will then move work to Grant Street and Center Street. Drivers will also see similar lane reductions and restricted turning movements in this area as well. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Center Street as crews work on the ADA and signal upgrades. The work should also last roughly a month.

The completion date for this project is Oct. 31, 2019. The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc in January.

Drivers will also see work on the Interstate 80 eastbound bridge over Springs Drive and the railroad tracks near exit 104. Work was completed last year on the westbound bridge. The bridge approach slab is being removed and replaced. Both bridges had some road damage in the form of a large buckle, or bump. Eastbound drivers will see a reduction to one lane and reduced speeds, but traffic disruption should be minimal. The completion date is also Oct. 31, 2019.

WYDOT and contract crews from Lewis & Lewis Inc. will be initiating work on ten miles of Interstate 80 near Point of Rocks in the westbound lanes from milepost 120-130. However, crews will be doing some spot paving in the eastbound lanes to patch-up rough areas before switching the westbound traffic on to the eastbound lanes. Work is tentatively scheduled for next week.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.