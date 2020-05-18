Several Wyoming hunting applications due Monday, June 1

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CHEYENNE – Monday, June 1, is a big day for Wyoming hunters. It’s the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents and non-residents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight.

Advertisement

“Fall hunts are on for residents and non-residents alike,” said Sara DiRienzo, Game and Fish public information officer. “Everyone can look forward to a robust hunting season in Wyoming.”

Hunters have less than two weeks to complete applications for:

Resident elk

Deer

Antelope

Springer and Glendo special pheasant hunts

Sandhill crane

Beaver

Fall Turkey

For big game species, turkey and crane, the Wyoming Game and Fish Hunt Planner can help hunters with their applications through interactive, in-depth mapping. For each species, hunters can see an overview of all the hunt areas in the state and choose individual areas to explore. Different colors designate private and public lands, and users can see public and county roads. Changing the map base layers also allows hunters to toggle between views like road maps or satellite imagery.

Advertisement

“The hunt planner maps are the best you will find anywhere. These are maps made from Game and Fish data, so if we make a change to an access area or hunt area boundary, it is updated here first,” DiRienzo said. “And, our data is verified on the ground by our field folks.”

In addition to the hunt area maps, each area also has details about topography and how easy the land is to access. Other public hunting locations are marked with points for the Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas, walk-in, and hunter management areas.

Advertisement

“The hunt planner gives hunters an informed edge when applying for a license and strategizing their hunting trips,” said DiRienzo. “The updates we make to this tool are a direct result of comments and suggestions from the public on information they need to plan their hunts.”

All applications must be made online by midnight Mountian Time on Monday, June 1. For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the regional offices and at the Cheyenne Headquarters. Please call before coming to a regional office and practice social distancing. Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.