Severe storm traps WYDOT snowplows in drifts

Picture credit to WYDOT Facebook Page

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — With spring nowhere in sight, Wyoming inevitably was issued a major blizzard warning earlier last week. With extreme gusts and high snow levels, the state saw between 1 – 4 feet of snow across the state. The catch was that the extreme gusts caused major drifts, leaving road conditions in terrible condition, and snow plow drivers needing to get the roads open again.

Carbon County saw the worst of it. With snow up to 4 feet and drifts larger than 6 foot men, it became a battle getting the plows on the roads. As one plow was attempting to clear the snow, it became stuck. Another one attempted the road and became stuck. Then a third came along, and a fourth all leading them to become stuck in massive drifts. With the supervisor and a wrecker on the way to get them out, the snow took over and they also ended up trapped.

After 18 hours of being stuck in the snow, the trucks were freed and everyone made it safely back to town.

Many other travelers and workers were also trapped for long periods of time within these drifts across the state, all being rescued and brought safely back home.

WYDOT crews are currently still working on getting roads across the state open. The National Weather Service in Riverton has released information regarding another storm impacting much of the state through tonight. Many roads may take a longer time for reopening.

Further road reports can be found on WYDOT’s official page.