SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, there is a severe thunderstorm warning for Sweetwater County. The warning is supposed to last until 4:00 p.m.

The report states there could be wind gusts as high as 60 mph, and possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Read the full report here.