Sewer line repair to take place in Green River Sunday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Contract crews will be doing some sewer line work this Sunday in the ditch just East of the Game and Fish Regional office off of Astle Avenue. Jason Palmer, with the City, says work that is being done is a structural wrap around an existing aerial crossing sewer line.

He says the 12-inch sewer line is steel and was installed in 1962. Palmer says it has damage to the crown of the pipe and could possible leak into the river if not repaired. Service in the area will not be affected.