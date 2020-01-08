Sharon Frint (Aug. 13, 1952 – Jan. 4, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — Sharon Frint, 67, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a sudden illness. She was a resident of Green River for 41 years and a former resident of Colorado.

Mrs. Frint was born on Aug. 13, 1952, in Akron, Colorado, the daughter of Harold Marick and Winifred Taylor.

She attended schools in Colorado, graduating in 1970.

Sharon married Roger Frint in Elko, Nevada, on Sept. 25, 1978.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon also enjoyed being in and a part of bowling leagues, softball, and horses.

Survivors include her husband Roger of Green River; one son, Larry Frint and wife Stacy of Green River; two daughters, Tina Frint of Green River, and Lisa Frint of Green River; one brother, Mike Marick Sr. and wife Jeanette of Briggsdale, Colorado; four grandchildren, Taylor Frint, Lexie Frint, Colby Frint, and Chloe Frint; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ray Marick; one sister, Robin Marick; one nephew, Mike Marick Jr.; and one brother-in-law, David Frint.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Fish Bowl, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.