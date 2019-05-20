Sharon White (August 17, 1947 – May 19, 2019)

Sharon Marie White, 71, of Rock Springs, passed away May 19, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was born August 17, 1947, in Oswego, Kansas, the daughter of Harold Leroy Addis and Lois Marie Hill Addis.

Sharon attended schools in Riddle, Oregon. She later attended Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. She married Robert White on November 15, 1963, in Lewiston, Idaho. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2018.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her fur babies.

Survivors include her sons David, Curtis and Robert White, all of Rock Springs; brother Rod Addis of Clatskanie, Oregon; sister Rebecca Allen of Bassett, Virginia; grandchildren Rob, Nick, and Erin White of Rock Springs, and Chay Bargeron also of Rock Springs; great-grandchildren Hailey, Hadley, Ada, and Weston White, Bella and Wikk Bargeron, Reagan, Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lois Addis.

You emersed a beautiful day, Grown with passion, You gave us strength, You taught us your wisdom, and encouraged positivity. Today we are at a loss, but thankful you found serenity. Sleep in peace, Grandma.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later time.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.