Shayla Howell named Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) — Wyoming track & field athlete Shayla Howell has been named the Mountain West Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Overall, it is the first weekly conference award of her career.

Howell, a sophomore from Colony, Wyo., had a strong season-opening showing at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic and Multi earlier this month.

At the event, she took first in both the long jump and the triple jump, as she swept the horizontal jumps.

In the long jump, Howell set a new personal best with a leap of 20 feet, 4.5 inches to take first place. That mark is No. 3 on the Wyoming all-time top-10 list, and is currently first in the Mountain West and second in the NCAA this season.

She finished five inches ahead of second place at the meet, and she is 11.75 inches ahead of second place in the Mountain West.

In the triple jump, Howell again outclassed the competition with a jump of 38 feet, six inches.

That mark is currently second in the Mountain West and 43rd in the NCAA. At the CSM Alumni Classic and Multi, she was 5.25 inches ahead of the second-place finisher.

Howell and the rest of the Wyoming track & field teams are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Air Force Combined Events meet at the U.S. Air Force Academy.