Shed antlers and horns collection deadline remains May 1 in S.E. Wyoming

April 10, 2021 — From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Shed antler hunters are reminded that the seasonal closure for collecting shed antlers and horns remains in place in portions of southeast Wyoming until 6 a.m. on May 1. The closure affects public lands in the Laramie Plains, Snowy Range, Sierra Madres, and Platte Valley to protect wintering wildlife. A new map of the boundaries is available online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations#Collection-of-Shed-Antlers-and-Horns.

In 2019, new legislation granted the Game and Fish Commission the authority to regulate shed collection in additional areas in the state. Last year, the closed areas were extended into portions of southeast Wyoming to benefit wildlife on critical winter ranges in the Sheep Mountain and Platte Valley mule deer herds. The closure will reduce disturbance during a crucial time for mule deer and other big game animals.

Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile, or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to search for, locate, stockpile, or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land during the closed season. A violation of this regulation carries the same potential penalties as other Game and Fish violations.

Any antlers or horns found in Wyoming that are still attached to the skull need to be tagged with an Interstate Game Tag by a Wyoming Game and Fish law enforcement officer.

Individuals need to contact a game warden before removing the head from the field. There is an $8 fee for the tag. To report shed antler or horn collection violations, call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or text keyword WGFD and message to TIP411 (847-411). Violations may also be reported on the Game and Fish website.