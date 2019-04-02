Sheriff Announces Town Hall Meetings

Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle invites the public to join him and the men and women of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for the first in a series of upcoming town hall meetings scheduled at different venues across the County beginning in May.

“Our citizens are the eyes and ears of our neighborhoods and communities, and I want everyone to know that the Sheriff’s Office is listening. I want people to have the chance to informally and casually ask questions, voice their concerns and offer solutions. I want to know what we are doing well and where we can improve. I want to help people better understand the resources that we dedicate to keeping our communities safe. I hope these meetings serve as a useful forum for community input from County residents to the Sheriff’s Office. Like I have said before, we cannot do our job or accomplish our mission in any meaningful way without the support of those we serve.”

Advertisement

The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Station #2, located at 102 Apache Lane in the North Park neighborhood north of Rock Springs.

The second town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM at White Mountain Library, located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive near the Clearview Acres neighborhood in west Rock Springs.

The third town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM in the Community Room of the Sweetwater County Courthouse, located at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Advertisement

All meetings are free and open to the public; no registration is necessary. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive promptly as space at each venue is limited and available only on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Details of additional meetings in other parts of Sweetwater County are in the planning process and will be announced as soon as they are available.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/swcountysheriff or contact them by phone at (307) 922-5351.