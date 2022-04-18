Sheriff Grossnickle commends efforts of joint investigation into child sexual assault and exploitation

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Wamsutter man has been convicted and sentenced today for child pornography and sexual assault as a result of the efforts of those involved in a years-long joint investigation of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. Russell Jay Byrne, 49, was sentenced this afternoon in Third District Court by Judge Suzannah Robinson.

Pursuant to a plea agreement orchestrated by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, Byrne agreed to plead guilty and will now serve the next 74 to 100 years in prison on 58 different criminal charges that include the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography as well as the sexual abuse of three minor children, ages 2, 3 and 8.

The joint investigation began nearly two years ago after a sheriff’s detective and DCI special agents assigned to the Rocks Springs regional office of the DCI ICAC task force received a series of anonymous tips about Byrne’s alleged activity. Investigators soon learned that Byrne was using a number of different social media platforms to access and distribute child pornography online. Through the course of investigation, task force officers also discovered that Byrne was sexually abusing three of his grandchildren, recording the sexual assaults, and distributing some of those recordings as part of his growing collection of child pornography.

During an undercover operation in or around November of 2021, investigators, along with a team of others from the Green River Police Department, DCI’s Southwest Regional Enforcement Team, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations team, and the Sweetwater County office of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, task force members lured Byrne to a location where he was safely detained without incident. They then served multiple search warrants to secure a laundry list of electronic and forensic evidence crucial to the successful prosecution of the case before also shutting down Byrne’s child pornography operation.

When asked about this case and today’s sentencing, Sheriff John Grossnickle said, “It’s sad that this kind of thing is something that we face in this day and age, but that’s why adding one of our own detectives as a dedicated member of this important regional task force was a priority for me and our team so that we can better serve the community and protect our children from predators who choose to exploit the relative anonymity of modern technology in order hurt innocent people in this disgusting way.”

Grossnickle thanked everyone involved for an incredible cooperative effort, all of their hard work during the investigation, and seeing to it that a truly dangerous person will now spend the rest of their natural life behind bars without the luxury of victimizing anyone else.