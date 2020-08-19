Sheriff Grossnickle issues statement on search efforts at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle issued a statement regarding the search and recovery at Flaming Gorge Reservoir last week, which ended in the tragic death of a father and younger son:

“Dear colleagues, friends, and neighbors,

I want to take a moment to express my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, Tip Top Search and Rescue, the Sweetwater County Dive Team and the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, as well as countless other first responders, volunteers, and concerned citizens throughout the community for your selfless and courageous efforts in the recent search and recovery operation at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which sadly involved the tragic deaths of a local father and his young son.

Sometimes horrific and unexplainable things happen to otherwise good people. Despite the sobering conclusion to this heartbreaking situation, it is truly only by virtue of your collective professionalism, expertise, collaborative spirit, resiliency, and tireless sacrifice that we were able to successfully provide this family with the small comfort of closure that they so desperately needed and deserve.

I am genuinely humbled and inspired by your steadfast resolve in continuing to proudly answer the call to serve, no matter the mission. While our hearts, thoughts, and prayers remain with this family in their time of grief and devastation, and as we turn to reflect on life’s frailties within our own lives and families, please take pride in knowing that you and those who serve alongside you represent the very best our community has to offer. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for all that you do to protect and serve our community, now and always.”