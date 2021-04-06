Sheriff Grossnickle selected to attend FBI seminar in D.C.

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) – Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle recently learned that he is one of a small group of law enforcement executives from across the country who has been selected to attend the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS) during an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. later this month.

The LEEDS program is a two-week training course that provides in-depth and interactive instruction on law enforcement leadership, agency management, strategic planning, labor relations, media relations, social issues, police programs and much more. It is designed for chief executive officers of mid-size law enforcement agencies employing 50 to 500 sworn law enforcement personnel who serve communities with a population of around 50,000 people or more. The goal of the program is to help advance the art and science of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information through shared experience to improve law enforcement management practices.

Grossnickle was nominated to attend the program by FBI Senior Supervisory Resident Agent Charles Jones, from the FBI Denver’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Grossnickle is one of only two law enforcement executives selected from the FBI’s Denver Division, which includes Colorado and Wyoming, to attend the training.

“I nominated Sheriff Grossnickle due to our longstanding partnership and the leadership he has demonstrated in not only Sweetwater County but throughout the state of Wyoming,” Jones said. “I am proud of his dedication and service to the community and appreciate his commitment to our shared law enforcement mission.”

Grossnickle said, “I’m honored to be chosen to take part in this prestigious leadership and management program. It’s definitely going to be a memorable learning experience. I look forward to meeting and sharing ideas with different chiefs and sheriffs from across the country, and I’m proud to represent our community and Wyoming law enforcement on a national stage.”