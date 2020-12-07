Sheriff Grossnickle: Mask mandate is ‘unenforceable’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle reassured his stance on not enforcing the mask mandate in a letter on Monday, Dec. 7.

“I strongly believe that it is our job as peace officers not only to enforce state statute but also to respect and protect the civil liberties of everyone. As an elected official, I feel it is critical to be as transparent as possible on my stance on relevant issues related to my duties as sheriff,” he stated.

“Personally, I believe wearing a mask is an individual choice and that mandating masks without the consent of voters is contrary to the Declaration of Rights in the Wyoming Constitution. I stand by that conviction, and I will not apologize for it.”

However, Grossnickle said that people should be responsible and follow the orders of the medical professionals.

“Following the advice and recommendations of medical experts is acting responsibly,” he stated. “Practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when distancing is not possible, washing your hands often, and staying at home when you are sick are all reasonable ways of acting responsibly amid this pandemic.”

Read the sheriff’s full statement below.