Sheriff’s abandon and forfeited vehicle auction this morning

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

July 11, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this morning (Tuesday). The auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. for an in-person preview of vehicles, with the action scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

2007 Dodge Caliber (starting bid of $100)

2018 Chevrolet Traverse (starting bid of $100)

2005 Chevrolet Impala (starting bid of $108)

Photos of all vehicles are on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

For more information, contact Kelly at (307) 872-3866.