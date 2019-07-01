Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Fatal ATV Crash Involving 9-year-old Near Killpecker Sand Dunes

SWEETWATER COUNTY (July 1, 2019) – On Saturday, June 29, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies responded to County Road 17 (Chilton Road) in the area of Killpecker Sand Dunes for a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash.

Advertisement

A 2008 Arctic Cat 550 was traveling south on Chilton when, for unknown reasons, the ATV abruptly left the west side of the roadway onto the right shoulder embankment and overturned on its side.

The four-wheeler’s 9-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County before succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced deceased.

Advertisement

According to the sheriff’s office, no further information will be released at this time.