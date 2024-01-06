Sheriff’s Office abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

January 6, 2024 –– Wyo4News Staff

On Tuesday morning, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its January abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction. The public preview will occur at 9:30 a.m., with the auction at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office on US191 South in Rock Springs.

Currently, ten vehicles are on the auction block (photos available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page).

Current listed vehicles:

– 2006 Volkswagen Jetta (starting bid of $270)

– 2003 Hyundai Accent (starting bid of $100)

– 1995 GMC Sierra (starting bid of $100)

– 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara (starting bid of $100)

– 2000 Subaru Outback (starting bid of $100)



– 1997 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $100)

– 1998 Triton XT trailer (starting bid of $100)

– 1997 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $348)

– 2007 Chevrolet Colorado (starting bid of $546)

– 2000 Dodge Durango (starting bid of $150)

All vehicles are auctioned as-is, with no warranties expressed or implied. Question concerning Tuesday’s auction should be directed to Kelly at (307) 872-3866.