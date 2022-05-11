Sheriff’s office announces blue lights campaign to support local law enforcement

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The dedicated men and women of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging county residents to show their support for local law enforcement throughout the month of May by placing a blue light bulb in their front porch light.

Thanks to a generous donation made possible by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, Menards of Casper and the Bryan Gross Memorial Foundation, we are pleased to now be offering a limited number of blue light bulbs at no cost for those who would like to participate.

Every day, law enforcement officers show up to work and put their lives on the line for us, but not all of them always get home. A total of 458 federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement officers from across the country died in the line of duty in 2021, a 55% increase from those killed during the previous year. Ninety-two line-of-duty deaths have already been reported this year.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. This year, Police Week will be observed starting today, Wednesday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 17.

Every year, the names of those killed are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. This Friday, May 13, the names of 619 law enforcement officers who were recently added to the Memorial will be read aloud during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, a special ceremony held during Police Week each year at the National Mall in Washington.

If you would like to claim a free blue light bulb and join us in honoring law enforcement, please stop by our public lobby at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free blue light bulbs will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Feel free to call ahead to confirm availability at (307) 922-5296.