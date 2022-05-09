Sheriff’s office announces boat safety training

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is pleased to announce its upcoming recreational boating safety training classes.

There are two basic courses scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is also an advanced class scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All classes will be held in the sheriff’s office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Center located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, state law and much more. A federally certified marine law enforcement training instructor will lead the classes.

These classes are free and open to the public, ages eight and up. Space is limited, so please register in advance. To register, or for more information, please contact Sergeant Steve Powell by phone at (307) 922-5337 or via email at [email protected]