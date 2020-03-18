Sheriff’s office announces changes in operations amid disease precautions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — The following is a statement from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office:

Advertisement

“In an effort to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners announced yesterday the closure of various county buildings and facilities to the public. These temporary closures include the public lobbies of our office’s administration building and the detention center.

While we remain staffed and essential day-to-day operations both at the sheriff’s office and the detention center are intact and unchanged, we would like to announce the following changes to accommodate these new temporary restrictions:

• Non-essential services previously available in person via the public lobbies of the sheriff’s office and detention

center have been temporarily suspended to include fingerprinting and the exchange of concealed carry permit

applications.

• Supplemental programs (i.e., those involving public volunteers) at the detention center have been temporarily

suspended.

• Inmate visitation and account services previously available in-person via the public lobby of the detention center

have been temporarily suspended and transferred exclusively online at http://www.gettingout.com. Our

inmate communications provider has donated additional time per week for each inmate for video visitations

with friends and family. In addition to depositing funds into an inmate account online, we are also accepting

money orders via the postal service.

• We have created a designated area for one-on-one privileged communication for attorney/client

correspondence via a private room and phone. Attorneys should call central control by phone at (307) 352-

4911 to schedule an attorney/client appointment.

We appreciate everyone’s consideration and understanding during this unprecedented event. For any questions regarding administrative changes at the sheriff’s office, please contact us by phone at (307) 922-5300. For any questions regarding administrative changes at the detention center, please contact us by phone at (307) 352-4900.

We will release updated information or details as appropriate.”