Sheriff’s office announces community emergency response training

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 18, 2024 — Today, the sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division announced an upcoming emergency response training opportunity for interested community members and volunteers.

Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of emergency events occurring in their homes and communities. Participants are trained to care for themselves, their families, and their neighbors before, during, and after a major emergency or natural disaster.

This free, 20-hour training course is designed for completion over two separate weekends, with the first training portion scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 26, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27. The second training portion is scheduled for the following weekend, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 2, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 3.

The training is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided during the Saturday classes. There are no special requirements to join the sheriff’s office CERT team. Space is limited, so please register in advance.

For more information, questions, or to register for the class, please contact the sheriff’s office emergency management coordinator and homeland security director, Emily Covey, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (307) 922-5370 or (307) 872-3884.