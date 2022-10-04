Sheriff’s office announces emergency response team training

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced an upcoming community emergency response team training opportunity for interested volunteers.

Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of emergency events occurring in their homes and communities. Participants are trained to take care of themselves, their families, and their neighbors before, during, and after a major emergency or natural disaster.

This free, 20-hour course is designed to be completed over two separate weekends, with the first portion of the training scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the second portion of the training scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The training is free and open to the public, and there are no special requirements to join the sheriff’s office CERT team. Lunch will be provided during the Saturday classes. Training space is limited, so please register in advance.

For more information, questions, or to register for the class, please contact the sheriff’s office emergency management coordinator and homeland security director, Emily Covey, via email at [email protected], or by phone at (307) 922-5370 or (307) 872-3884.