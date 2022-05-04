Sheriff’s Office announces firearms training courses

May 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has announced this year’s firearms training course schedule. They will be offering co-ed basic, women’s-only basic and advanced classes, with all classes satisfying the state’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit.
There is a $30 registration fee for each class, with the first class scheduled for Saturday, May 21. Other classes take place in June, July, August, and September.
In addition to a personal firearm in good condition, participants are required to supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition. Participants are also reminded to dress appropriately for the weather.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, classes are as follows:
• Saturday, May 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
• Saturday, June 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
• Saturday, July 16 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (women’s-only basic class)
• Saturday, August 13 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
• Saturday, September 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (advanced class)
To register for a class, or if you have questions, contact Kitty at (307) 352-4901.