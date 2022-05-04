Sheriff’s Office announces firearms training courses

Shutterstock Photo

May 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has announced this year’s firearms training course schedule. They will be offering co-ed basic, women’s-only basic and advanced classes, with all classes satisfying the state’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit.

There is a $30 registration fee for each class, with the first class scheduled for Saturday, May 21. Other classes take place in June, July, August, and September.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In addition to a personal firearm in good condition, participants are required to supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition. Participants are also reminded to dress appropriately for the weather.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, classes are as follows:

• Saturday, May 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)

• Saturday, June 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)

• Saturday, July 16 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (women’s-only basic class)

• Saturday, August 13 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)

• Saturday, September 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (advanced class)

To register for a class, or if you have questions, contact Kitty at (307) 352-4901.