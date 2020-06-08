Sheriff’s Office asking for community’s help with livestock deaths

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — Over the last week, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to three separate calls around Sweetwater County involving cattle killed under suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

On Monday, June 1, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the desert south of Wamsutter, near a Bureau of Land Management road off of Wamsutter-Crooks Gap Road (County Road #23) for two dead cattle.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a private pasture north of mile marker 134 on State Highway 414 near McKinnon, Wyoming, for a Hereford that was killed and left to waste.

On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a private pasture nearby mile marker 123 on State Highway 28 in Farson, Wyoming, for a black Angus heifer that was killed and left to waste. The heifer’s calf also remains missing as of the time of this release.

Sponsor

While it is unclear whether these incidents are related in any way, the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to any of these cases to contact Detective Sergeant Michelle Hall at (307) 922-5331.

It is also encouraged that anyone living in or visiting outlying communities to report similar suspicious activity by calling the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center’s non-emergency line at (307) 875-1400, or (307) 362-6575.