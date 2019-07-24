Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help In Saturday’s Vehicle Pursuit

Rock Springs, WY (7/24/19) – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit took place this past Saturday from Rock Springs to Green River.it

Around 9:15 a.m., July 20, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Elk Street and Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs to assist an officer from Rock Springs Police Department. The RSPD officer was locating a vehicle that failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop.

Minutes later, a deputy located the suspect vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, on Elk Street near Stagecoach, traveling southbound at an excessive rate of speed. After the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens, the Impala’s driver refused to stop.

After pursuing the suspect vehicle for over 15 miles through Rock Springs and toward Green River, the car was eventually stopped on Interstate 80 by the Green River tunnels with the help of the successful deployment of a tire deflation device by officers from Green River Police Department and a commercial truck driver who partially blocked the road for deputies at the mouth of the westbound tunnel.

While sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver at the conclusion of the pursuit without injury or further incident, the investigation into this matter remains active and ongoing.

In coordination with Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is releasing a brief portion of body camera footage captured by a sheriff’s deputy.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ivieuyqo73xs3on/IMG_0295.mp4?dl=0

The video footage depicts the white Impala entering the median on Dewar Drive, near Winston Drive, before veering into and swerving across oncoming traffic lanes. The car then drifts head-on toward, what looks like, a dark-green Dodge Dakota pickup (or similar), seemingly forcing the pickup’s driver to slow and begin moving into the adjoining lane of travel. The white car then cuts in front of and accelerates away from the oncoming truck, momentarily returning back into the proper lane of travel.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information as to the identity of the driver or occupants of the pickup truck captured in the video, along with any other involved motorists who were traveling on Yellowstone, Elk, Center, Dewar or I-80 at the time of this incident, to please contact Sergeant Steve Paladino by phone at (307) 922-5339.