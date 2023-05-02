Sheriff’s Office court-forfeited/abandon vehicle auction this morning

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

May 2, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department will hold an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this morning at 10 a.m. at their Rock Springs location, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South. Currently, 17 vehicles and a camper are on the auction block (see list below).

The public viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the auction at 10.

The following vehicles are scheduled to be up for auction:

Camper (starting bid of $100)

2000 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $240)

1999 Pontiac Grand Am (starting bid of $100)

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $216)

2005 Honda Accord (starting bid of $180)

1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of $100)

2005 Ford Five Hundred (starting bid of $384)

2007 Toyota Sienna (starting bid of $100)

2004 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $210)

2002 Jeep Liberty (starting bid of $100)

2006 Ford Five Hundred (starting bid of $100)

2008 Chevrolet Aveo (starting bid of $100)

1999 Nissan Maxima (starting bid of $100)

2004 Chevrolet Impala (starting bid of $100)

1998 Volkswagen Jetta (starting bid of $100)

1996 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $100)

1997 Dodge Intrepid (starting bid of $100)

1996 Mazda Protege (starting bid of $100)

Vehicle photos can be seen on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.