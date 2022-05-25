Sheriff’s office first in the state to join national ABLE Project

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the sheriff’s office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Wyoming that has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.

By demonstrating a firm commitment to transformational reform with support from local community groups and elected leaders, the sheriff’s office joins a select group of more than 215 other law enforcement agencies and statewide and regional training academies from across North America.

Backed by prominent civil rights and law enforcement leaders, the evidence-based, field-tested ABLE Project was developed by Georgetown Law’s Center for Innovations in Community Safety in collaboration with global law firm Sheppard Mullin LLP to provide practical active bystandership strategies and tactics to law enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness.ABLE gives officers the tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers.

Grossnickle said seeking inclusion to join the ABLE Project reflected important priorities for the sheriff’s office.

“In this day and age, in light of current events, we must embrace the notion that, while our job may be to enforce the law, our mission is to serve others. We are people first, cops second.

“Those backing the sheriff’s office application to join the program included Pastor Nathaniel Purvis of the New Hope Baptist Church in Rock Springs and Pastor Stephen Latham, branch president of the Cheyenne, Wyoming chapter of the NAACP, who each wrote letters in support of the sheriff’s office’s application to the program.

Purvis said, “I look forward to our church partnering with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to help build relationships within the community. This kind of proactive approach in joining such a unique program will only strengthen their staff and their agency’s relationship with the people of Sweetwater County and those passing through.”

Latham added, “I have been a citizen of Wyoming for over 50 years, a member of the local NAACP for more than 30 years, and its president for the last five years. I believe this program will be beneficial not only to the community but also to their sheriff’s office.

“Professor Christy Lopez, co-director of Georgetown Law’s Center for Innovations in Community Safety, which runs ABLE, explained, “The ABLE Project seeks to ensure every police officer in the United States has the opportunity to receive meaningful, effective active bystandership training, and to help agencies transform their approach to policing by building a culture that supports and sustains successful peer intervention to prevent harm.

”Chair of the ABLE Project Board of Advisors, and Sheppard Mullin LLP partner, Jonathan Aronie, added, “Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn. And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need – police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”

The ABLE Project is guided by a Board of Advisors comprised of civil rights, social justice, and law enforcement leaders including Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department, Dr. Ervin Staub, professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the founder of the Psychology of Peace and Justice Program, and an impressive collection of other police leaders, rank and file officers, and social justice leaders.

ABLE Project train-the-trainer events take place every month. As of late last week, sheriff’s office patrol services and detention center lieutenants Rich Fischer and Rich Kaumo are now certified to instruct the program, and over the coming months, all sheriff’s office deputies will receive eight hours of evidence-based bystandership education designed not only to prevent harm but also to change the culture of policing in Sweetwater County.