Sheriff’s office identifies local man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

Mark William O’Donnell

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office today identified a Rock Springs man recently arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Sheriff John Grossnickle said Mark William O’Donnell, 23, originally of Kemmerer and currently residing in Rock Springs, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17 after a months-long investigation by a sheriff’s detective assigned to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Computer Crime Team (CCT).

In May, the Wyoming ICAC Task Force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) recently uploaded and distributed through the social networking platform Snapchat.

Through the course of investigation, using the latest technology to track a series of digital footprints, investigators identified O’Donnell as the suspected source of the CSAM upload to Snapchat.After executing a series of physical and digital search warrants, on Wednesday, August 17, detectives and DCI special agents made contact with O’Donnell at his place of employment in the 1500 block of Dewar Drive in Rock Springs and took him into custody without incident.

O’Donnell was released from the detention center on Friday, August 19 on a $50,000 surety bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21 where he faces one count of suspected possession of child pornography and one count of suspected distribution of child pornography.

In Wyoming, the sexual exploitation of children, which includes the possession of child pornography, is a felony punishable by not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

The sexual exploitation of children, which includes the distribution of child pornography, is also a felony punishable by not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower said, “In today’s world, unfortunately, these types of crimes are a growing problem. That’s why we have a dedicated detective assigned to the ICAC team.”

Mower explained, “The possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material is largely technology-facilitated via the internet and a number of different social networking platforms. The NCMEC actively monitors for this form of child sexual exploitation, often receiving and filtering tips from a wide network of third-party electronic service providers, much like Snapchat, and ensuring that these tips reach the appropriate investigative authorities.”

Mower added, “Luckily, continued advancements in technology make it increasingly difficult for the average person to send anything truly anonymously over the internet.”

The sheriff’s office credits a cooperative effort among everyone involved with this investigation and reminds the public that all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.