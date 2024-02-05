Sheriff’s Office K9 Arry receives donated body armor

K9 Sergeant Arry has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

January 5, 2024 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Sergeant Arry has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Sergeant Arry is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois from Czechia trained in obedience, narcotics detection, tracking, article search, area search, building search, apprehension, and handler protection. Arry’s assigned human partner and handler is Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to equip law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States with bullet and stab protective vests and additional assistance for their working K9 partners. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,435 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million and made possible only by private and corporate donations.

This lifesaving program is open to US working dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired body armor vests are also eligible to participate. Currently, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s nationwide.

Robert Willens LLC, of New York, New York, sponsored K9 Arry’s vest, embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Robert Willens LLC.”

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible donations of any amount, while a single charitable gift of $985 sponsors a whole vest. For more information or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and donation opportunities, please call Vested Interest in K9s at (508) 824-6978, visit their website at www.vik9s.org, or mail charitable contributions to PO Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts 02718.