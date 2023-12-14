Sheriff’s office K9 Arry to receive body armor donation

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 13, 2023 — Today, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Sergeant Arry will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Sergeant Arry is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois from Czechia trained in obedience, narcotics detection, tracking, article search, area search, building search, apprehension, and handler protection. Arry’s assigned human partner and handler is Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller.

Established in 2009, Vested Interested K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to equip law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States with bullet and stab protective vests and additional assistance. Since its inception, Vested Interested K9s has provided over 5,379 protective vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million and made possibly only by private and corporate donations.

The potentially lifesaving body armor K9 Arry will receive is made in the United States, custom-fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice ballistic and protective standards. Each vest is valued at $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and includes a five-year warranty.

Robert Willens LLC of New York, New York, is sponsoring K9 Arry’s vest, embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Robert Willens LLC.” The sheriff’s office expects delivery of Arry’s vest in the next 8 to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible donations of any amount, while a single charitable gift of $985 sponsors a whole vest. For more information or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and donation opportunities, please call Vested Interest in K9s at (508) 824-6978, visit their website at www.vik9s.org, or mail charitable contributions to PO Box 9, East Taunton, Massachusetts 02718.