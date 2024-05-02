Sheriff’s Office May abandon/forfeit vehicle auction this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

May 2, 2024 — Wyo4News

This Tuesday, May 7, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold its monthly public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The public viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office at 50140B US Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

At last report, three vehicles will be up for auction:

– 1997 Mazda 626 (starting bid of $126)

– 2003 Dodge Dakota (starting bid of $100)

– 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera (starting bid of $100)

Photos are available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has no history on any of these vehicles, and most auctioned vehicles have no keys. All vehicles are auctioned as-is, with no warranties expressed or implied. They reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Contact Kelly with questions at (307) 872-3866.