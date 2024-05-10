Sheriff’s Office now taking signups for firearms safety classes

May 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is now taking signups for two civilian firearms training classes. Each class will feature classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The one-day classes are scheduled for June 22 and August 17.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, two basic classes will be offered. Each class combines classroom instruction with shooting exercises. Class times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The training emphasizes firearm familiarization and safety. Topics include grip, stance, sight picture, trigger control, holster considerations, firearms storage, and more. Completing the class will satisfy the State of Wyoming’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit.

Participants must provide a personal firearm in good condition and proper working order, a suitable belt or paddle holster, suitable eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.

There is a $30 registration fee for each class. Signup information can be obtained by calling Kitty at (307) 352-4901.