Sheriff’s Office public auction of court-forfeited vehicles this morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) will hold a public auction of court-forfeited vehicles today, Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. The auction will take place in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at 50140B U.S. Hwy 191 South in Rock Springs.
From a recent post on the SCSO Facebook page, Our agency occasionally sells property held pursuant to court-ordered writs of execution. The property is often seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments. When sales are ordered, we post notices in public places and publish them in the newspaper in accordance with Wyoming law before holding a public auction.
Listed items up for auction as of the July 9, 2020, Facebook post:
– 2006 Honda Odyssey van
– 2017 Buick Verano sedan
– 2004 Harley Davidson Deuce 1400 motorcycle
– 1996 Big Tex utility trailer (6.5′ x 16′)
– 2012 Waterquest Scout SS canoe (14′)
– 1994 GMC 2500 pickup truck
Pictures of the above-listed items can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.