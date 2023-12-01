Sheriff’s Office reports phone scam involving inmate releases

December 1, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has put out the word of an ongoing phone scam involving friends and family of current residents at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, scammers are calling area residents, asking them to send money via peer-to-peer digital payment apps like PayPal or Venmo. The funds would allow their friend or family member to be issued an ankle monitor and released from the detention center. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents they will never call and ask for any payments.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents never to volunteer personal or financial details over the phone and never to send digital payments to an unknown source. If in doubt, please stop the call and independently verify its legitimacy.