Sheriff’s Office seeking help with nails dumped on Reliance Road

March 24, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance on information concerning reports of nails being dumped on Reliance Road.

According to a late Tuesday post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies have responded to three separate instances of nails suspiciously dumped in the roadway in the last week. While the area of Reliance Road has been swept, motorists and residents of the area are advised to travel the road with caution and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

If you have any knowledge of this case, please call the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at 307-705-6689 and ask for Sergeant Powell.