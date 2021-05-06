Sheriff’s Office to conduct many Civilian Firearms Training classes

May 6, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their upcoming Civilian Firearms Training classes. A total of seven classes have been scheduled between May 15 and September 11.

All classes will take place on Saturdays, with a women’s-only-only class scheduled for June 5. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. The registration fee is $30.00, with a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition required.

Training classes will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include familiarization, grip, stance, sight picture, trigger control, holster consideration, and home storage. Those completing the course satisfy the state’s training requirements for a concealed carry permit.

Scheduled class dates are May 15, June 5 (women only), June 26, July 17, August 14, Aug 28, and September 11.

For more details and registration fees and information, contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at 307-352-4901 or visit their Facebook page.