Sheriff’s Office to conduct vehicle/boat auction this Tuesday

May 30, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, June 1, at 11 a.m. The auction will take place at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Showing of vehicles and other items to be auctioned will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the bidding process beginning at 11 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction: