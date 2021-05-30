Sheriff’s Office to conduct vehicle/boat auction this Tuesday

May 30, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, June 1, at 11 a.m. The auction will take place at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
Showing of vehicles and other items to be auctioned will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the bidding process beginning at 11 a.m.
The following vehicles are up for auction:
– 2000 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $600)
– 1996 Honda Accord (starting bid of $100)
– 2005 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $100)
– 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (starting bid of $100)
– 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (starting bid of $100)
– 1984 Sundance boat & 1984 EZ Loader trailer (starting bid of $192)
– Homemade utility trailer (starting bid of $100)
Photos of the auction items can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. For any questions ahead of Tuesday’s auction, contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at 307-872-3866 and ask for Kelly.