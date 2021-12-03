Sheriff’s Office to have another abandon/forfeited vehicle auction this Tuesday

December 3, 2021 — Next Tuesday, December 7, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will hold another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles.
The in-person auction will occur at the Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. The vehicle showings will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction at 11 a.m.
Currently, three vehicles are listed on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page with photos additional.
The following vehicles are up for auction:
2000 Chevrolet Blazer (pictured above, starting bid of $100)
1997 Ford F-150 (starting bid of $100)
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (starting bid of $100)
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office occasionally sells abandoned property and property held pursuant to court-ordered writs of execution. Some of the property is seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments.