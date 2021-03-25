Sheriff’s Office to hold count-forfeited vehicle auction this morning

March 25, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles today at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at Auto Recyclers Wyoming, 654 I-80 Service Road east of Rock Springs.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the following vehicles are up for auction with a starting bid of $100:
– 2008 Mercury Milan
– 1992 Geo Metro
– 1996 Cadillac
– 2015 Ford Focus
– 2017 Dodge Ram 1500
– 1998 Mazda 626
– 2006 Nissan Pathfinder
– 1996 Saturn
– 2000 Volkswagon Jetta