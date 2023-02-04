Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle and trailer auction

February 4, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles This Tuesday, February 7. The auction will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Pre-viewing gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Photos of vehicles to be auctioned can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of $150)

2004 Nissan Murano (starting bid of $204)

2007 Pontiac G6 (starting bid of $100)

2007 Nissan Maxima (starting bid of $138)

1994 Ford E350 (starting bid of $288)

1997 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)

2008 Toyota Prius (starting bid announced morning of the auction)

1999 Saturns SL2 (starting bid of $10)

Also up for auction:

Homemade Trailer – Ford truck bed (starting bid of $168)

Homemade Trailer – Enclosed (starting bid of $50)

For questions ahead of next Tuesday’s auction, please call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.