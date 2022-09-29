Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle auction this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

September 29, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this coming Tuesday. The auction will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a public viewing of to-be-auctioned vehicles beginning at 9:30 at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office location in Rock Springs. Currently, eight vehicles and one camper are on the auction block.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

A current listing of auction items:

1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108)

1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of $516)

2003 black Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $426)

2009 Toyota Camry XLE (starting bid of $588)

2007 Pontiac Torrent (starting bid of $486)

1981 Ford F-100 (starting bid of $100)

1970 camper (starting bid of $100)

2003 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $100)

2001 Dodge Avenger (starting bid announced morning of auction)

For any questions ahead of next Tuesday’s auction, please call Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 872-3866.

Photos can be seen on the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.