Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle auction this Tuesday

May 1, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, May 4. The auction is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

A public viewing of all vehicles to be auctioned will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as of this date, the following vehicles are up for auction:

2008 Volkswagen (starting bid of $100) 1998 Nissan Maxima (starting bid of $100) 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee (pictured above, starting bid of $100) 2003 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $342) clicking here. Photos of vehicles to be auction can be seen by