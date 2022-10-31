Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle auction tomorrow

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

October 31, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will host another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles tomorrow at 11 a.m. Currently, four vehicles and a motorcycle are listed to be auctioned at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. Photos can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Vehicle currently scheduled to be auctioned:

– 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid of $456)

– 2015 Subaru Legacy (starting bid of $100)

– 1999 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $372)

– 2014 Hyundai Accent (starting bid of $546)

– 1994 Toyota Tercel (starting bid of $100)

For questions ahead of Tuesday’s auction, call Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 872-3866.