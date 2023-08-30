Sheriff’s office to increase enforcement for out-of-state tags

Wyo4News Photo

August 30, 2023 — Press Release

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office today announced that it will be increasing enforcement efforts of the registration of out-of-state license plates for non-residents working in the state. In Wyoming, failing to properly register your vehicle is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $750.

By state law, any non-resident who is employed in Wyoming, either temporarily or full-time, and who owns or operates a non-commercial (personal) vehicle while in Wyoming must immediately, upon employment, purchase a temporary registration or obtain a valid Wyoming registration.

The only exceptions to the law include full-reciprocity agreements with Idaho, New Mexico, Illinois, and Nebraska, in which case non-residents who work in Wyoming who occupy permanent residence in these states may run with their regular registration and daily commuter reciprocity with Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Utah, in which case non-residents who work in Wyoming and who commute to work daily in Wyoming may also run with their regular registration.



In all cases, anyone who is employed in Wyoming for longer than 120 days must obtain a regular, valid Wyoming registration.

Temporary 30-, 60- and 90-day registration permits may be obtained in any 12-month period, with the temporary permit beginning on the date the owner or operator entered Wyoming or the date of purchase of the vehicle. The fee for a temporary registration is $50 per month and cannot exceed 120 days per vehicle.

Applications for temporary or standard vehicle registration can be made in person at the county treasurer's office at the courthouse in Green River, located at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way. If you have questions, contact the treasurer's office by phone at (307) 872-3720.