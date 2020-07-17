Sheriff’s Office to present 2 civilian firearms training classes

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a civilian firearms training class. The first class is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, with a second class to take place Saturday, September 19.

According to a post on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, each class comprises a combination of classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The training emphasizes firearms familiarization and safety, and training topics include grip, stance, trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage, and more. Both classes satisfy the state’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit.

There is a $30 registration fee for each class. In addition to a personal firearm, participants must supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their gun, proper eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.

To register or for more information, contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 352-4901.