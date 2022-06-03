Sheriff’s Office vehicle auction taking place Tuesday

Popup camper available at June 7, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office auction

June 3, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, June 7. The auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. A viewing will begin at 9:30, with the auction scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Currently, four vehicles, a trailer, pop-up camper are on the auction block. Pictures are available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The following vehicles are up for auction:

– Homemade Trailer (starting bid of $100.00)

– 1991 Chevrolet Allegro Motorhome (starting bid of $100.00)

– 2000 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $426.00)

– 1997 Saturn Spradley (starting bid of $100.00)

– 2005 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $100.00)

– Starcraft Pop-Up Camper (starting bid of $288.00)

Call Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, (307) 872-3866, with any questions.