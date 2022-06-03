Sheriff’s Office vehicle auction taking place Tuesday

June 3, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, June 7. The auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. A viewing will begin at 9:30, with the auction scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Currently, four vehicles, a trailer, pop-up camper are on the auction block. Pictures are available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The following vehicles are up for auction:
– Homemade Trailer (starting bid of $100.00)
– 1991 Chevrolet Allegro Motorhome (starting bid of $100.00)
– 2000 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $426.00)
– 1997 Saturn Spradley (starting bid of $100.00)
– 2005 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $100.00)
– Starcraft Pop-Up Camper (starting bid of $288.00)
Call Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, (307) 872-3866, with any questions.