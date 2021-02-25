Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam claiming outstanding warrant, demanding money

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 25, 2021) –– Sheriff’s deputies have recently received several complaints from people who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

These scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number of 307-922-5300. They are claiming to be local deputies who are calling about an arrest warrant for failure to appear as a character witness at a hearing for a sealed case. The scammers then threaten to have the call-taker arrested at their current GPS location unless they pay a bond in the form of a prepaid debit or credit card.

THIS IS A SCAM! PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THESE SCAMMERS ANY MONEY, IN ANY FORM, and DO NOT volunteer any of your personal identifying information over the phone. Please just hang-up, call the agency they claim to be from back directly, and ask for the person who said they were calling you.

While these types of scams can be very convincing and difficult to recognize, this is not how Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office handles bench warrants. In most cases, we won’t call you ahead of time about a warrant for your arrest. Instead, we visit you in person. And, we never demand direct payment from you to resolve your warrant.

The Federal Trade Commission states that “a caller who creates a sense of urgency or uses high-pressure tactics is probably a scam artist.” Other types of scams include a “refund” or “warranty” scam call when someone calls to ask you if you were happy with a service. When you say you weren’t, the scammer offers a refund. Instead of returning money into your account, they withdraw money. Scams are more common today than ever and we urge you to educate yourself before they target you and your family.

If you have a direct concern about this ongoing telephone scam, or if you have given any form of money or gift cards as a result of this warrant scam, please call the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-362-6575 or -307-875-1400 to speak to an officer or deputy on duty.

For a complete list of the most current and common scams including COVID-19 scams, please visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer information website at https://www.consumerftc.gov/scam-alerts.