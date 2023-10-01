Sheriff’s Office with another vehicle/trailer Tuesday auction

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

October 1, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, October 3. The auction will take place at 10 a.m., with a public viewing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The auction will take place at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B US Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Photos of vehicles and trailers to be auctioned can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Here are the items to be auctioned (subject to change):

1997 Buick LeSabre (starting bid of $252)

1999 Dodge van (starting bid of $100)

2002 Buick Rendezvous (starting bid of $100)

2001 Toyota Sequoia (starting bid of $100)

2000 Land Rover Discovery (starting bid of $312)

2012 Chevrolet Malibu (starting bid of $100)

1980 Kit Champion camper (no VIN; starting bid of $100)

2004 Chevrolet Malibu (starting bid of $618)

Homemade trailer (no VIN; starting bid of $600)

Homemade enclosed trailer (No VIN; starting bid of $451.14)