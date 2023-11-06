Sheriff’s Offices warns of closure of County Road #33

November 6, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Beginning today and continuing through Friday, November 24, County Road #33 (Flaming Gorge Road), south of Rock Springs near Flaming Gorge Reservoir, will be closed to through traffic while road crews replace the culvert at Upper Marsh Creek.

Click here to view a Google.com map.

According to information supplied by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, this closure affects anyone planning to travel south of the intersection of County Road #33 and County Road #38 (Flaming Gorge Alternate Loop #1) or north of the intersection of County Road #33 and US Highway 191 South.