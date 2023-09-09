Sherri Angelovic named White Mountain Library Manager

Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater County Library System

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The White Mountain Library is seeing some changes with a new Library Manager.

Long time staff member Sherri Angelovic has been named Library Manager at the White Mountain Library. Angelovic has worked for the library system for over 20 years, beginning in Youth Services before moving to Circulation and Technical Services.

Most recently, Angelovic has been the Youth Services Manager at White Mountain, planning programs, encouraging literacy and building relationships within the community. She’s had a hand in everything from Story Times to family crafts on Fridays when there is no school for the kids, to working with the schools to ensure everyone has access to a library card.

Having spent time in nearly every department, moving into this new managerial role was a logical next step. “I’ve spent my life working hard to make the library accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and that’s something I’d love to continue doing,” Angelovic said. In her new role she will oversee all day-to-day operations at the White Mountain Library, including managing public services staff and the Technical Services department.

“Sherri has shown a real commitment to library services and the White Mountain Library. In her past roles as a Youth Services Manager and Technical Services Librarian, she has proven that she has the skills and the passion to take on this crucial leadership role for our library system,” says Lindsey Travis, Director for the Library System.